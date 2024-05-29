 
Geo News

Eminem makes big update on new album

Eminem shares date of new album's first single 'Houdini' release date

By
Web Desk

May 29, 2024

Eminem makes big update on new album
Eminem makes big update on new album

Eminem is all-ready to drop a new single on Friday called Houdini from his newly-announced album The Death of Slim Shady.

The Grammy winner teased the track on Instagram in a conversation with magician David Blaine on FaceTime.

The Lose Yourself rapper asked him "help with something," adding, "I was wondering, how far can we go with this magic? Like, can we do like a stunt or something?"

Upon asking, the magician does a trick with a glass, much to the surprise of onlookers.

To which, the year-old said, "Well for my last trick, I'm going to make my career disappear," leading to screen goes black with a message: "'Houdini' 5.31.24."

Eminem, meanwhile, remained mum on his 12th album details. But, his longtime collaborator Dr. Dre who was also a producer on the album gave some details about the project.

"Eminem is working on his own album, which is coming out this year," he said on Jimmy Kimmel show. "I actually talked to him, and he said it was okay for me to make that announcement right here… So, he has an album coming out. I've got songs on it, and it's fire."

King Charles sends powerful message to Commonwealth after Meghan, Harry's Nigeria trip: 'Need bold and determined action'
King Charles sends powerful message to Commonwealth after Meghan, Harry's Nigeria trip: 'Need bold and determined action'
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez relationship issues exposed: ‘Finances and parenting'
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez relationship issues exposed: ‘Finances and parenting'
Kathie Lee Gifford gives Howard Stern a gift he cannot return
Kathie Lee Gifford gives Howard Stern a gift he cannot return
Tom Cruise pranks Glen Powell in risky way
Tom Cruise pranks Glen Powell in risky way
Booes do not upset Travis Kelce?
Booes do not upset Travis Kelce?
Glen Powell calls Matthew McConaughey as his 'source of wisdom'
Glen Powell calls Matthew McConaughey as his 'source of wisdom'
Jennifer Lopez reveals new scares amid Ben Affleck spilt rumours
Jennifer Lopez reveals new scares amid Ben Affleck spilt rumours
Kevin Costner finds new support system after divorce: 'They've got each other'
Kevin Costner finds new support system after divorce: 'They've got each other'
'The Kardashians' family paved way for North West's 'The Lion King' gig
'The Kardashians' family paved way for North West's 'The Lion King' gig
Molly Ringwald makes shocking confession about ‘Hollywood predators'
Molly Ringwald makes shocking confession about ‘Hollywood predators'
Harry Styles mother reflects on his 'amazing' career journey
Harry Styles mother reflects on his 'amazing' career journey
Kylie Minogue recalls 'best time' with former beau Michael Hutchence
Kylie Minogue recalls 'best time' with former beau Michael Hutchence