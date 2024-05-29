Eminem makes big update on new album

Eminem is all-ready to drop a new single on Friday called Houdini from his newly-announced album The Death of Slim Shady.



The Grammy winner teased the track on Instagram in a conversation with magician David Blaine on FaceTime.

The Lose Yourself rapper asked him "help with something," adding, "I was wondering, how far can we go with this magic? Like, can we do like a stunt or something?"

Upon asking, the magician does a trick with a glass, much to the surprise of onlookers.

To which, the year-old said, "Well for my last trick, I'm going to make my career disappear," leading to screen goes black with a message: "'Houdini' 5.31.24."

Eminem, meanwhile, remained mum on his 12th album details. But, his longtime collaborator Dr. Dre who was also a producer on the album gave some details about the project.

"Eminem is working on his own album, which is coming out this year," he said on Jimmy Kimmel show. "I actually talked to him, and he said it was okay for me to make that announcement right here… So, he has an album coming out. I've got songs on it, and it's fire."