Prince Harry receives sad news from Invictus Games Foundation

Prince Harry had attended the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 with his wife Meghan Markle

May 29, 2024

Prince Harry has received a sad news from his Invictus Games Foundation days after the 10th anniversary celebrations in London.

The charity took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and shared the sad news.

Sharing the photo, the Invictus Games Foundation revealed, “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jörg Hinrichs, Captain of Team Germany at the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023.

“Jörg was a wonderful presence at the last Invictus Games and our thoughts and sympathies are with his family, friends, and teammates.”

Prince Harry is the founder and patron of the Invictus Games.

The Duke and his wife Meghan Markle attended the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023, hosted by the German Armed Forces and the City of Düsseldorf in Germany in September last year.

