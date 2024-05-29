Kate Middleton's attendance still 'unconfirmed' as King Charles Trooping the Colour will go ahead

Kate Middleton's attendance still unconfirmed as King Charles Trooping the Colour go ahead

King Charles birthday parade, Trooping the Colour, will go ahead, the Army has confirmed after the royal family postponed various engagements following the announcement of general elections.



Royal expert Cameron Walker took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and tweeted, “CONFIRMED: The King’s Birthday Parade (Trooping the Colour) WILL go ahead despite the upcoming General Election, the Army has confirmed.”

He further said, “The Number 9 Company, Irish Guards, has been chosen to troop their colour.”

However, about Kate Middleton, the royal expert said, “As their Colonel, The Princess of Wales would usually be expected to take part in The Colonel’s Review a week before Trooping. However, her ongoing cancer treatment means this is still unconfirmed.”

The official birthday of the Sovereign is marked each year by a military parade and march past, known as Trooping the Colour or The King’s Birthday Parade.

Last week, Britain’s royal family announced to postpone engagements that may appear to divert attention or distract from the election campaign after UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak set a general election date for July 4.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson had said: “Following the Prime Minister’s statement this afternoon calling a General Election, The Royal Family will – in accordance with normal procedure – postpone engagements that may appear to divert attention or distract from the election campaign.

“Their Majesties send their sincere apologies to any of those who may be affected as a result.”