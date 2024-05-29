Jon Bon Jovi shares details of son Jake Bongiovi, Millie Bobby Brown's wedding

Jon Bon Jovi has confirmed his son Jake Bongiovi tied the knot with actress Millie Bobby Brown.

During his appearance on BBC's The One Show on Tuesday, Jon revealed that his son and the Stranger Things actress have said ‘I do’ in a ‘small family wedding.’

"They're great," said Jon. "They're absolutely fantastic. It was a very small family wedding, and the bride looked gorgeous, and Jake is happy as can be. It's true."

Jon’s wife, Dorothea Bongiovi, and Millie’s parents also attended the wedding event, as per The Sun.

The newlywed couple also have plans for a larger ceremony later this year, as per the outlet.

On April 2023, Millie announced her engagement to Jake on Instagram by sharing a photo of the two that showed her wearing a diamond ring on her left hand.

“I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all,” the Damsel actress wrote at that time.