'General Hospital' actress Elizabeth MacRae passes away at 88

Elizabeth MacRae made her acting debut in 1956

May 29, 2024

Elizabeth MacRae, best known for her roles in Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C, and General Hospital, passed away. She was 88.

As per local outlet City View, the veteran actress died peacefully on Monday, May 27, in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

“She had a wonderful life,” Elizabeth’s nephew, Jim McRae, told the publication. “She was bright and articulate. She was still getting fan mail at Highland House.”

Mayon Weeks, the musical artist who inducted the Gunsmoke star into the Fayetteville Performing Arts Hall of Fame, shared, “Elizabeth had the ‘X factor’ that is an important part of being a performer.”

“She did light up the room when she was present, and that theatrical presence was in full bloom when she starred in the play, Picnic, at Cape Fear Regional Theatre. A warm and delightful person to be with, and an engaging performer in film and on stage. A treasured daughter of our Fayetteville community,” she added.

For those unversed, Elizabeth, who was born in Columbia, made her acting debut in 1956.

