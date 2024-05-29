 
Shania Twain says Taylor Swift is 'fabulous' example for young musicians

Shania Twain praises Taylor swift as a 'brave' and 'hard-working' artist

May 29, 2024

Shania Twain has once again expressed her admiration for Taylor Swift, calling her a ‘very brave' and 'hard-working’ artist.

In an interview with Extra on Tuesday, the Queen of Country Pop said, “I know that she’s doing the same in her own right for other young artists coming up behind her, because she is a very brave artist and a very, very hard working one.”

Highlighting the influence of the Lover hitmaker in the music industry, Shania said Taylor is a ‘fabulous’ example for young musicians.

The Any Man of Mine hitmaker further noted, “When the artists themselves speak, [and] reference me, or they’re showing respect or when we talk, they share that it inspired them to feel more liberated.”

“[It] gave them a little more of a sense of self-confidence in taking those chances … that’s a huge compliment,” added Shania, who performed with Taylor at the American Music Awards in 2019.

In April, Shania also commented on Taylor’s work ethic.

“She is living an exhausting existence, but she’s dedicated and committed to herself, to her art, and her work,” Shania told Haute Living at that time.

