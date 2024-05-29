Cardi B gets schooled again after responding to body shaming trolls

Cardi B has been open about going under the knife for liposuction and other procedures

Cardi B wants her trolls to know there's no stopping her from eating away her guilty pleasures.



The rapper sat down with a pile of golden brown pancakes layered with whipped cream to answer body shaming trolls in a video posted on X.

“I’m getting body-shamed. I’m so sad. Everybody saying that I look fat and that my a** is so fat,” the Grammy winner told the trolls following her Saturday performance in a Las Vegas nightclub, where she was photographed in a body-fitted leopard print catsuit.

“Everybody hates me,” Cardi added after a few more mouthful bites of pancakes.

Her fans immediately rushed to her support and admired her nonchalant approach to her haters.

“I LOVE how she can joke about it and move on. Its giving maturity,” one person wrote on X.

“She is such a mood,” another wrote.

However, some went on to remind the WAP rapper that it was her 'botched' plastic surgery that was drawing criticism, not her eating habits.

“@iamcardibYou are BOTCHED not fat,” one critic .

“No one said that they said she need stop with the bbls [Brazilian butt lifts] she look perfectly fine to me before,” one user pointed out in response to another hater who wrote "No one said your [sic] fat we said those surgeries look crazy."

Cardi, 31, has been open about going under the knife for liposuction and other procedures, including plastic surgery to enlarge her hips and breasts and also addressed criticism before as well.

“[People tell me], ‘You lazy, you should just work out,’” she said on Instagram Live in 2019. “I do whatever the f*** I want to do with my body. I don’t have the time of day like you do.”

“Like, my job as an entertainer is a 24-hour job, bro. So no, I don’t have time to work out, and I wanted specific things that I know that no matter how much I work out [will] not get fixed,” she concluded.