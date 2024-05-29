 
Alex Bain to exit ‘Coronation Street' after 16 years

Alex Bain first joined the soap back in 2008

May 29, 2024

The Coronation Street star Alex Bain is all to set quit the ITV soap after 16 years.

Alex Bain, who has been playing the role of Simon Barlow since 2008, his departure news from the show was first announced in December 2023.

The spoiler shows that after months of trouble, Simon will be sent for a new start with an emotional goodbye in the soap.

However, the Sun revealed that Alex is ‘very excited’ to move forward from the soap and has already filmed the final scenes.

“Alex is sad to be leaving Coronation Street because it really is like a family — but he realises that the time is right to move on,” a source told the outlet.

“He's very excited about the future and other opportunities,” the insider continued.

Moreover, Alex has won the British Soap Award for Best Actor in 2011 and Inside Soap Awards in 2014.

For those unversed, Alex is a dad to a daughter Lydia-Rose whom he welcomed when he was just 17-year-old with then-girlfriend Levi Selby.

