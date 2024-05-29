Prince Harry tells Royal family he still has not forgiven them with latest snub

Prince Harry declined his father King Charles’ offer to stay at a royal residence during his recent visit to the UK in order to avoid bumping into senior members of the royal family.



According to royal author and expert Tom Quinn, the Duke of Sussex has not forgiven the royal family or else he would have accepted Charles’ requested graciously.

Speaking with The Mirror, "In the run up to his recent UK visit Harry was offered a suite of rooms at a Royal residence and his decision to turn down the offer speaks volumes about the poisonous split with his father."

Quinn said that by turning down Charles’ offer and staying at a hotel instead, Harry reminded the royal family members that he is still ‘angry’ with them.

"This may make sense to Harry but to the rest of us the idea that a hotel is more secure than a royal palace makes no sense at all. Harry’s bizarre claim is just unconvincing,” he said.

“Harry just doesn’t want to admit that he wants to avoid any risk of bumping into any of the senior royals. Avoid the palaces and you avoid the family."

Right after touching down in UK for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, Harry revealed that Charles has refused to meet him citing “full programme.”

Later, it was revealed that the real reason behind a reunion between Harry and Charles not taking place was the Duke’s unwillingness to stay at a royal residence.