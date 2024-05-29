Victoria Beckham, Mel B quash rift rumors for good: See pic

Former Spice Girls Mel B and Victoria Beckham were embroiled in rift rumors in the past

Victoria Beckham has put the rumors around her and Mel B’s friendship to rest with a new post.

Former Spice Girls Mel B and Victoria were surrounded by rumors of a rift in the past after a major fall out in 1995. However, the duo have apparently put their differences aside in the recent years.

Putting the rumors to rest once and for all, Victoria took to Instagram to share a throwback photo wiith Mel on her 49th birthday today. She wrote: "Happy birthday @officialmelb!!! Kisses @gerihalliwellhorner @emmaleebunton @melanicecmusic xx."

In her memoir To Catch A Fire, Mel revealed how the duo had a major falling out in 1995 when her holiday beau took a dump at the beach and used the sea for cleaning up. Posh Spice was reportedly outraged when she saw that.

A source previously dished of the pals to Closer: "There's no question Mel and Vic have had the most ups and downs out of all the girls, but it seems as though they're finally on the same page."

The duo came together when Mel accused her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte of abuse and Victoria supported her.

"Learning the trauma Mel went through was a turning point for Victoria, who became one of Mel's biggest confidantes," a tipster told the publication. "Vic realised how silly their squabbles had been in comparison to what Mel had been through."