Meghan Markle takes major decision to help save ‘monarchy’

Meghan Markle is planning her third baby with Prince Harry for the sake helping the monarchy after King Charles and Prince William were forced to cancel public appearances.



Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, hopes to save monarchy as the Royal family struggles to manage things in absence of Kate Middleton.

Speaking with Closer Magazine, an insider revealed that even though Meghan does not talk to any member of the Royal family, she is still willing to pull the royals out of “one of its darkest times in history.”

They stated that Harry, the Duke of Sussex, was initially hesitant about having more children, considering the turmoil within the royal family.

However, Meghan was able to convince him that welcoming a little brother or sister for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet would also help in strengthening their own marital bond.

“Harry was initially hesitant given so much unrest in his family with his father and Kate’s illnesses, but he’s come around to the idea and insisted it may even help give the family the boost it desperately needs right now,” the source said.

“And Meghan for one is very happy to be seen as saving the monarchy at one of its darkest times in history,” the royal insider added.