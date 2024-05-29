 
Prince William's old pal gives preferencial treatment once again against Prince Harry

Prince Harry reportedly feels that his precedence was handed over to Prince William

May 29, 2024

Prince Harry reportedly feels unhappy with the precedence Prince William received since getting the role of usher for Hugh Grosvenor.

Royal author Tom Quinn issued these claims and admissions.

He weighed in on everything during his interview with The Mirror.

during that conversation he explained how badly the Duke “hates the idea” of completely losing touch with the people he loves however, in regards to his pal’s marriage ceremony, there is one major issue.

According to Mr Quinn, “Harry hates the idea of completely losing touch with his old Etonian and army friends and he was close to Hugh Grosvenor, but attending a wedding at which his brother will be an usher is just history repeating itself in the most painful way.”

This is because “Harry felt he should have been invited to be an usher, but once again his brother takes precedence.”

For those unversed, this wedding in question is that of the Duke of Westminster, and his bond with Prince William and Prince Harry dates back years.

Even King Charles is the godfather of the 33-year-old Duke, and he is to wed on the 7th of June. 

