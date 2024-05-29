 
Shania Twain opens up on ex husband's affair with her best friend

Shania Twain's ex-husband Robert 'Mutt' Lange's affair was revealed in 2008

May 29, 2024

Shania Twain may have forgiven her ex-husband Robert 'Mutt' Lange for having an affair with her best friend, but she hasn’t forgotten.

In 2008, Shania discovered that her then-husband of fifteen years was having an affair with her best friend Marie-Anne Thiebaud. She had a divorce with and later went on to marry Marie-Anne’s ex-husband Frederic Thiebaud, whom she calls “the greatest man on the planet.”

In a recent appearance on Jamie Laing's Great Company podcast, Shania stated: "Forgiveness is in the family of letting go. But forgiveness, more specifically for me anyway, is not about forgetting necessarily."

She continued: "It's about understanding the other person, and that might mean that they're wrong. So do I hate my ex -husband for making a mistake? No. It's his mistake. Not my mistake."

"It's really unfortunate for him to have made such a big error that he has to live with. And I don't know what that feels like, but it's not my burden to bear," the Any Man Of Mine crooner added.

Sharing her thoughts on her current marriage with Frederic, Shania previously said on the Armchair Expert, "[I saw] how gracefully and graciously he was dealing with navigating the same pain." Shania also praised her husband, saying: "Fred's so smart. This is one of the smartest people I know, [and] he didn't know [about the affair] either. That helped me feel better. I got what I deserve. I got the greatest man on the planet."

