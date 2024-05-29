Glen Powell recalls Tom Cruise 'almost' crashing helicopter in London

Glen Powell recalled the time he thought he was going to die with Tom Cruise.

In a new profile interview for British GQ, the 34-year-old actor shared that once the Top Gun actor flew him from reshoots on their blockbuster movie at a studio outside London back to the city when all of a sudden he decided to pull a prank on him.

"Tom goes 'oh no, oh no,' and he starts dropping the helicopter over London. I was like, 'Am I about to be the unnamed guy that dies with Tom in a smoking hole in the middle of London?'” he recalled.

Glen went on to share how Tom has been a mentor to him since working in Top Gun: Maverick together.

"The one thing I feel we're kindred spirits in is he's obsessed with movies. That was our love language on set. I got to watch a guy who knew every department. He was able to clearly interface with everyone and be so friendly and respectful and be able to communicate that vision,” the Anyone But You actor spoke of the movie star who produced the sequel.