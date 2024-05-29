 
Savannah Chrisley feels guilty over ‘moving on' without parents Todd, Julie

May 29, 2024

Savannah Chrisley feels guilty for moving on in her personal life with her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, away serving their prison sentences.

In the latest episode of her podcast Unlocked, Savanah opened up about not being able to visit her parents as much as she did when they began their sentences in 2023.

"It's like learning to grieve the loss of people who are still alive, and grief is real. It is," she shared. "Sometimes I like to turn a blind eye to it. I like to not feel it."

"It's so hard because, like, the first year mom and dad were gone, literally every weekend, I was gone," she continued. "Every weekend, I went and visited one of them.”

"And now, I mean, I say we go twice a month now, and there's definitely some guilt associated with it because you're like, 'Nah, I shouldn't be moving on with my life. I need to be there. I need to be seeing them,'" she added.

The Chrisley Knows Best alum went on to share that she feels the same guilt when she thinks of getting married and having kids with her beau Robert Shiver.

"I'm trying to figure out, like, okay, how do I move on without making my parents feel like I'm moving on without them?" Savannah Chrisley said. "How do I, you know, please everyone, which I think is kind of hard to do. It's probably impossible. I don't know. It's really tough."

