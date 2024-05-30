Prince Harry's found another kind of failure alongside Meghan Markle

Royal experts have just pointed out the ‘other kind of failure’ that’s met Prince Harry with his wife Meghan Markle.

Royal author Tom Quinn issued these claims regarding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

His comments have come during one of his interviews with The Mirror.

During this, he referenced the hidden meaning behind Prince Harry’s apparent success in Nigeria.

According to Mr Quinn, “Harry and Megan see their recent trip to Nigeria as a huge success, but for Harry every success is another kind of failure while his family refuse to acknowledge his efforts and steadfastly refuse to apologise for everything that had happened in the past.”

“In Nigeria and even with Meghan at his side and regularly holding his hand he still has a permanent look of bitterness on his face,” as well, which the expert noted before signing off.

Even Lynn Carratt from Press Box PR spoke out about everything and echoed similar sentiments when she said, “These faux-royal tours could deepen their rift with the Royal Family, if not handled correctly.”

Not to mention “their Nigerian tour bared all that hallmarks of a royal tour which was said to [have] infuriated the Palace.”