 
Geo News

Prince Harry's found another kind of failure alongside Meghan Markle

Experts warn Prince Harry is now facing another kind of failure alongside his wife Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

May 30, 2024

Prince Harrys found another kind of failure alongside Meghan Markle
Prince Harry's found another kind of failure alongside Meghan Markle

Royal experts have just pointed out the ‘other kind of failure’ that’s met Prince Harry with his wife Meghan Markle.

Royal author Tom Quinn issued these claims regarding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

His comments have come during one of his interviews with The Mirror.

During this, he referenced the hidden meaning behind Prince Harry’s apparent success in Nigeria.

According to Mr Quinn, “Harry and Megan see their recent trip to Nigeria as a huge success, but for Harry every success is another kind of failure while his family refuse to acknowledge his efforts and steadfastly refuse to apologise for everything that had happened in the past.”

“In Nigeria and even with Meghan at his side and regularly holding his hand he still has a permanent look of bitterness on his face,” as well, which the expert noted before signing off.

Even Lynn Carratt from Press Box PR spoke out about everything and echoed similar sentiments when she said, “These faux-royal tours could deepen their rift with the Royal Family, if not handled correctly.”

Not to mention “their Nigerian tour bared all that hallmarks of a royal tour which was said to [have] infuriated the Palace.”

Sean 'Diddy' Combs finds himself in hot waters amid multiple lawsuits
Sean 'Diddy' Combs finds himself in hot waters amid multiple lawsuits
Kate Middleton's real treatment timeline exposed for preventative chemotherapy
Kate Middleton's real treatment timeline exposed for preventative chemotherapy
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are living in a jaw clenching ‘hell' in LA
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are living in a jaw clenching ‘hell' in LA
Harry Styles tries distraction after Taylor Russell breakup?
Harry Styles tries distraction after Taylor Russell breakup?
Identity of Prince Harry's mole that's leaking royal stories exposed
Identity of Prince Harry's mole that's leaking royal stories exposed
Shania Twain says Taylor Swift is 'fabulous' example for young musicians
Shania Twain says Taylor Swift is 'fabulous' example for young musicians
King Charles holding grudge against Prince Harry's portrayal of Camilla
King Charles holding grudge against Prince Harry's portrayal of Camilla
Prince Harry shows ‘resilience' at royal events after leaving The Firm
Prince Harry shows ‘resilience' at royal events after leaving The Firm
Prince William's old pal gives preferencial treatment once again against Prince Harry
Prince William's old pal gives preferencial treatment once again against Prince Harry
Prince Harry's ‘bad publicity' dilemma with Royal Family laid bare
Prince Harry's ‘bad publicity' dilemma with Royal Family laid bare
King Charles wants Prince Harry, Meghan to be a part of Balmoral trip: Expert
King Charles wants Prince Harry, Meghan to be a part of Balmoral trip: Expert
Prince Harry's given up ‘machine gun-toting' abode
Prince Harry's given up ‘machine gun-toting' abode