 
Geo News

King Charles holding grudge against Prince Harry's portrayal of Camilla

According to a royal expert, King Charles is still disappointed with Prince Harry's memoir Spare

By
Web Desk

May 29, 2024

King Charles holding grudge against Prince Harrys portrayal of Camilla
King Charles holding grudge against Prince Harry's portrayal of Camilla

King Charles hasn’t let go of Prince Harry’s portrayal of Queen Camilla in his memoir Spare yet.

According to royal author Arthur Edwards, the monarch is “still disappointed” in the Duke of Sussex's depiction of his "wicked" stepmother.

"Harry's just lost his way a bit in my view. I think he is the prodigal son, in my view, and he's got to think about what he's doing and think what damage he's done," he said, according to OK! magazine.

Arthur added, "Of course the King felt very upset with that last thing Harry did — the book — especially what he said about his lovely wife (Queen) Camilla.”

Previously, OK! reported that royal correspondent Roya Nikkah said that Harry turned down his father’s invitation to stay at a royal residence during his brief trip to the UK.

"All the narrative from the moment he [Harry] touched down and we got that statement from Harry's spokesperson saying it's not possible for Harry to see his father, his father is too busy, he completely understands. That set the mood for the whole week that Harry had said 'Pa is too busy to see me,’” she said on The Royals with Roya and Kate podcast.

She added, “I found out that actually, Harry had asked if he could stay and Charles had said, 'Yes, come and stay son. You come and stay in a royal residence, you are near where I am so it's going to be much easier for me to see you given what's going on with my diary and your diary,’”

Prince Harry shows ‘resilience' at royal events after leaving The Firm
Prince Harry shows ‘resilience' at royal events after leaving The Firm
Prince William's old pal gives preferencial treatment once again against Prince Harry
Prince William's old pal gives preferencial treatment once again against Prince Harry
Prince Harry's ‘bad publicity' dilemma with Royal Family laid bare
Prince Harry's ‘bad publicity' dilemma with Royal Family laid bare
King Charles wants Prince Harry, Meghan to be a part of Balmoral trip: Expert
King Charles wants Prince Harry, Meghan to be a part of Balmoral trip: Expert
Prince Harry's given up ‘machine gun-toting' abode
Prince Harry's given up ‘machine gun-toting' abode
Savannah Chrisley feels guilty over ‘moving on' without parents Todd, Julie
Savannah Chrisley feels guilty over ‘moving on' without parents Todd, Julie
Glen Powell recalls Tom Cruise 'almost' crashing helicopter in London
Glen Powell recalls Tom Cruise 'almost' crashing helicopter in London
Prince Harry, Meghan step closer to reconciliation with royal family?
Prince Harry, Meghan step closer to reconciliation with royal family?
Shania Twain opens up on ex husband's affair with her best friend
Shania Twain opens up on ex husband's affair with her best friend
‘Tone deaf' Meghan Markle has tides resembling the now-polluted sea
‘Tone deaf' Meghan Markle has tides resembling the now-polluted sea
Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny spark patch up rumors again
Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny spark patch up rumors again
Meghan Markle takes major decision to help save ‘monarchy'
Meghan Markle takes major decision to help save ‘monarchy'