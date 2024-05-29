King Charles holding grudge against Prince Harry's portrayal of Camilla

King Charles hasn’t let go of Prince Harry’s portrayal of Queen Camilla in his memoir Spare yet.

According to royal author Arthur Edwards, the monarch is “still disappointed” in the Duke of Sussex's depiction of his "wicked" stepmother.

"Harry's just lost his way a bit in my view. I think he is the prodigal son, in my view, and he's got to think about what he's doing and think what damage he's done," he said, according to OK! magazine.

Arthur added, "Of course the King felt very upset with that last thing Harry did — the book — especially what he said about his lovely wife (Queen) Camilla.”

Previously, OK! reported that royal correspondent Roya Nikkah said that Harry turned down his father’s invitation to stay at a royal residence during his brief trip to the UK.

"All the narrative from the moment he [Harry] touched down and we got that statement from Harry's spokesperson saying it's not possible for Harry to see his father, his father is too busy, he completely understands. That set the mood for the whole week that Harry had said 'Pa is too busy to see me,’” she said on The Royals with Roya and Kate podcast.

She added, “I found out that actually, Harry had asked if he could stay and Charles had said, 'Yes, come and stay son. You come and stay in a royal residence, you are near where I am so it's going to be much easier for me to see you given what's going on with my diary and your diary,’”