Ben Affleck says he married Jennifer Lopez in moment of ‘temporary insanity’

Ben Affleck is refusing to “budge” regarding his decision to part ways from Jennifer Lopez as he believes he tied the knot with her in moment of “temporary insanity.”

According to In Touch Weekly, the Atlas actor is certain that she and her beloved husband would go through this phase but Affleck is paying no heed to her pleas to move back in together.

“J. Lo is still telling everyone they’re going to get through this, but it’s looking really bad,” the insider said of Lopez, who is busy preparing for her upcoming tour.

However, the Gone Girl star has been telling pals that marring Lopez was “temporary insanity,” but now his head is “clear” and he’s ready to move on.

“He feels like the last two years were just a fever dream, and he’s come to his senses now and understands there is just no way this is going to work,” the insider added.

“If there was a way to divorce on grounds of temporary insanity, he would,” the source noted, before adding that it is pretty clear that “a divorce is imminent.”

The rumours about the duo getting a divorce broke after they failed to make a joint public appearance for 47 days. However, since the news came out, they have stepped out together a few times.

But the insider alleged that Affleck and Lopez only showed up “to settle down all the gossip and also to make sure the kids know they’re still a priority.”

After tying the knot in 2022 almost two decades after they called off their first engagement, Affleck and Lopez decided to blend their families.

For almost two years, they managed to bring Affleck three kids, he shares with ex Jennifer Garner, and Lopez’s twins, she has with ex Marc Anthony, together.

“It’s such a huge shift going from this beautiful blended family to this fractured cold war,” they said.