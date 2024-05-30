Sofia Vergara breaks silence between pastic surgery or fillers

Sofia Vergara has just admitted that she would rather be all plastic than opt for fillers.



For Sofia to consider fillers, she would have to believe in the method first.

The Modern Family star is of the opinion that she would go for every plastic surgery she can once she's ready.

“I’m going to do every plastic surgery that I can do when I’m ready,” she told Allure Magazine.

I wish I had more downtime — I would’ve done stuff already,” she told the outlet. “[But] because I’m in front of the camera, it’s not like I can do something and then sit in my house recuperating for weeks.”

The mum of one hasn't tried either, but believes they are suitable for minor adjustments when you're young.

“I don’t believe in filler,” she confessed. “I feel filler does good when you’re really young and you want a little bit more cheeks or to plump your lips a little bit.”

“At my age, 51, I feel it’s not going to make you look younger. It is going to make you look more done.”

As she concluded her remark, the Colombian actress also assured that there's no shame in going under the knife to look younger as well.

“I feel like you have to take advantage of everything that is out there,” she went on. “I mean, if you care about aging. Nothing wrong if you don’t care about it. It’s not the end of the world. But if you do, now there’s so much stuff out there.”