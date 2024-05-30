Kate Middleton's cancer turning her more inward

Experts fear Kate Middleton’s circle of friend and confidants has been growing smaller with each passing day since her cancer was diagnosed.

According to reports by GB News, the future queen of England is turning to people like her parents, Carole and James Middleton as well as her sister Pippa.

According to a report by the Daily Beast, “The circle of trust is tiny. She has been surrounded by Carole and Michael, and (sister) Pippa and (brother) James have obviously been there for her as well.”

“They are an incredibly tight family, and Catherine feels absolutely confident relying on them. They have been there for her for decades and never let her down.”

Even some unnamed friends have stepped forward since then and revealed that the thing on the forefront of everyone’s minds is avoiding any “stress or anxiety” from reaching Kate.

For those unversed, she is currently residing at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.

Per that friend, “The key thing for her now is avoiding any kind of stress or anxiety and just getting on with the business of getting better.”