Jennifer Lopez 'optimistic' about Ben Affleck marital struggles?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly going through a rough patch in their marriage

May 30, 2024

Jennifer Lopez is seemingly hoping that Ben Affleck would give their marriage a second chance.

As fans will know, previously a source reported about Ben Affleck that “he feels like the last two years were just a fever dream.”

They continued that now after repeatedly going through the same issues, his head is “clear” and “he’s come to his senses now and understands there is just no way this is going to work.”

Nonetheless, as per the new findings of In Touch Weekly, the mother of two is still 'optimistic' about reconciling with her beau.

A tipster shared, “J. Lo is still telling everyone they’re going to get through this, but it’s looking really bad.”

“Ben is refusing to budge so it’s pretty clear a divorce is imminent,” the insider insisted.

Wrapping up the discussion, the source noted, “It’s such a huge shift going from this beautiful blended family to this fractured cold war.”

It is pertinent to mention here that this news comes amid reports that Jennifer Lopez has developed a new defense mechanism to deal with marital stresses, and she is focusing more on work at the moment.

