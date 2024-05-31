Photo: Harry Styles, Taylor Russell uncertain about reconciliation after split?

Harry Styles and Taylor Russel are reportedly evaluating what went wrong in their relationship of one year.

As fans will know, the Adore hitmaker and the Canadian actress sparked romance rumours in June 2023 when they were papped holding hands as they left the White Cube art gallery in London.

The couple's romance went strong for nearly a year, and it seemed like they were seeing a future together.

However, Us Weekly confirmed in May 2024 that the duo has decided to call it quits, but reportedly their romance is not fully over yet.

Lately, a mole squealed to Us Weekly about the former couple, “They’re taking some time to reevaluate things.”

They even addressed that Harry and Taylor want to “see if this relationship is [one] that they really want to be in for the long run.”

However, whether the duo will rekindle their romance still remains a question mark.

It is pertinent to mention here that at the time of their split a source told The Sun, “They went through a rough patch after their trip to Japan [in April] and are taking some time apart. He’s been in America and she’s been in London.”

“They made a lovely couple, and it was obvious Taylor made Harry happy. Things have become strained recently though, and they’ve taken some time out,” the insider shared at that time.