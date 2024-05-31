 
Deadpool & Wolverine' doubles down on R-rated theme

Ryan Reynolds unveils racy 'Deadpool & Wolverine' popcorn bucket

May 31, 2024

Popcorn buckets are unusually simple, but not the newly unveiled Deadpool & Wolverine one.

Shared by Ryan Reynolds, the bucket follows the theme of Marvel's first R-rated film, as in the ad it showed Wolverine's helmet in a naughty style.

In line with Marvel boss Kevin Fiege earlier vow that the design would be "crude and rude,"—the X-Men hero mouth was wide open in the clip and as the popcorn falls into its mouth—in a suggestive hint—butter started to flow from its side.

Ryan, meanwhile, captioned, "Years from now, they will look back at 2024 as when the War of the Popcorn Buckets began."

The design is said to be a competitor to the previous Dune 2 popcorn bucket, which a Saturday Night Live sketch hit out as a "painful *** toy."

Earlier, Hugh and Ryan sat down for a joint interview to give an insight into their bromance.

"There's probably fewer friends in our life that you can say anything to, the stuff you're ashamed, embarrassed, anything," the Logan star told People.

He shared, "So you can tell me anything, and I can tell you anything, and I don't feel like you're going to be judging or necessarily giving me the answer: 'Do this.' And I think that has been the key."

Following up on this, Ryan said, "I think the secret sauce to a long-lasting Hollywood friendship is not too dissimilar to having a partner or a marriage."

