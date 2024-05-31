 
Jeremy Renner returns in first film role since serious snowplow accident

Jeremy Renner joins 'Knives Out 3' cast after recovery from serious snowplow accident

May 31, 2024

Jeremy Renner is set to make his return to the big screen following his serious snowplow accident.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Renner will star in Rian Johnson's highly anticipated Knives Out 3.

This marks Renner's first film role since his serious accident on January 1, 2023, at his home in Reno, Nevada.

Renner, famed for his role as Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will join an impressive ensemble cast alongside Daniel Craig, who reprises his role as detective Benoit Blanc.

The Town actor will be joining previously confirmed cast members Glenn Close, Andrew Scott, Kerry Washington, Josh O’Connor, and Cailee Spaeny.

The original Knives Out, released by Lionsgate in 2019, featured a star-studded cast including Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Christopher Plummer.

Notably, the specific setting and plot details of the Knives Out 3 are yet not disclosed.

Jeremy Renner's last project before the accident was the Paramount+ series Mayor of Kingstown, with new episodes slated to release next month.

