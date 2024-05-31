 
Dolly Parton reveals how her marriage lasted so long

Dolly Parton opens up about the secret which led her marriage to go on 57 years and counting with Carl Dean

May 31, 2024

Dolly Parton and Carl Dean have been married for 57 years, and the legendary musician shares how her marriage lasted so long.

During an interview with E! News, the Jolene singer said the vital reason for their strong bond is they know when to give each other space.

“I’m just saying, anything new gets old,” the 78-year-old shared. “And I think if you just kind of stay together so much, you just nitpick every little thing and notice all that.”

Explaining the details of this dynamic, she said, “It’s worked for us because we both do different things, and it’s exciting when we are together,” adding, “So the fact that there’s some little space that makes it exciting when you go home.”

Not to mention, Dolly dished on the quality time the pair spent doing cute couple things. 

“We have our little RV, and we like to travel around,” she noted. “Going down and get some food, or I’ll make a picnic and we go down to the river and have a picnic and just kind of ride around and do our little things.”

