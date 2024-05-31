Christine Baumgartner finds 'new love' after Kevin Costner divorce

Christine Baumgartner and Josh Connor’s romance is ‘still going strong’ as both are ‘very happy’ in their relationship.

On Thursday, an insider spilled to People that Connor is spending ‘a lot of time’ with Christine after her divorce from Kevin Costner.

“Josh is great” for Christine, the source said of Kevin and his ex-wife's former California neighbor.

The insider added that Josh and Christine are “spending time together as a blended family.”

“She's happy to spend a lot of time with Josh. He's more of an ideal partner for her,” the source shared.



The outlet further revealed that Christine had been dating Connor "since she split from Kevin."

For those unversed, Christine settled their divorce with Kevin in September 2023 after months of legal battle.

Josh “was initially just a friend” of the 50-year-old at that time. "She likes hanging out with him. He is a divorced dad and understands what she’s been going through,” the source revealed.