Jax Taylor shares the full story on Paige Woolen dating rumours

May 31, 2024

Jax Taylor has set the record straight on relationship rumours with model Paige Woolen after being photographed together.

The Valley star took to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Thursday to clarify speculations of alleged romance, insisting that there's more to the situation than meets the eye.

“I am not dating anyone and I wish you all knew the full story of this situation. It's not what you think," Jax wrote.

Jax, 44, was spotted enjoying lunch with the stay-at-home TikTok model at the Granville Cafe in Los Angeles on May 25, California, shortly after Jax's separation from Brittany Cartwright.

Sources reported that a day prior to that three-hour lunchtime, the rumoured couple had spent time at the Oaks Bar in Sherman Oaks—the same day his wife updated fans on their separation after a four-year marriage during an episode of their When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany podcast.

“Right now, I can't even be in the same room with him very long,” Brittany told guest Tom Schwartz. “We gotta remember, I'm the one that's living elsewhere and I feel like I'm the one that's taking all of the hard hits even though I was the one that had to leave,” she explained.

