Meghan Markle, Prince Harry facing a lose-lose situation possibly away from Meghan Markle

Prince Harry facing a lose-lose situation possibly away from Meghan Markle

Experts warn Meghan Markle's Prince Harry is currently facing a lose-lose situation over his visa row.

GB News' digital royal editor, Svar Nanan-Sen made these comments while speaking to royal correspondent, Cameron Walker.

During the chat Mr Svar was the first to chime in and dipped into Prince Harry’s legal battles in the US.

According to Mr Svar there could be a disastrous impact should the stigma-inducing documents be released.

“I think if the documents are released, it's a lose-lose situation for Prince Harry,” he began by saying.

“As you've said, he's either lied on his documents and the penalty could be really harsh for that, including being deported.”

“Or, he admitted to taking drugs on his documents, in which case it raises questions about whether he received special treatment as a member of the Royal Family.”

Referncing this, Mr Walker also chimed in to remind fans that “in his memoir Spare, he admitted to taking marijuana, cocaine and psychedelic mushrooms.”

And “under US immigration law, you cannot lie on your immigration record to say you have not done illegal substances.”

“If you have done so, because that is under law, grounds for deportation. It is not necessarily grounds for deportation if you do publicly disclose that on the forms.”