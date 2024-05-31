 
Geo News

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry facing a lose-lose situation possibly away from Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry is reportedly at risk of facing a future without lose-lose situation in a lose-lose visa row

By
Web Desk

May 31, 2024

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry facing a lose-lose situation possibly away from Meghan Markle
Prince Harry facing a lose-lose situation possibly away from Meghan Markle

Experts warn Meghan Markle's Prince Harry is currently facing a lose-lose situation over his visa row.

GB News' digital royal editor, Svar Nanan-Sen made these comments while speaking to royal correspondent, Cameron Walker.

During the chat Mr Svar was the first to chime in and dipped into Prince Harry’s legal battles in the US.

According to Mr Svar there could be a disastrous impact should the stigma-inducing documents be released.

“I think if the documents are released, it's a lose-lose situation for Prince Harry,” he began by saying.

“As you've said, he's either lied on his documents and the penalty could be really harsh for that, including being deported.”

“Or, he admitted to taking drugs on his documents, in which case it raises questions about whether he received special treatment as a member of the Royal Family.”

Referncing this, Mr Walker also chimed in to remind fans that “in his memoir Spare, he admitted to taking marijuana, cocaine and psychedelic mushrooms.”

And “under US immigration law, you cannot lie on your immigration record to say you have not done illegal substances.”

“If you have done so, because that is under law, grounds for deportation. It is not necessarily grounds for deportation if you do publicly disclose that on the forms.”

Royal expert reacts as palace reveals Kate Middleton's Trooping the Colour plans
Royal expert reacts as palace reveals Kate Middleton's Trooping the Colour plans
Kate Middleton plans big move defying doctors' advice amid cancer
Kate Middleton plans big move defying doctors' advice amid cancer
‘Furious' Prince William finds Meghan Markle comparison with Diana ‘insulting'
‘Furious' Prince William finds Meghan Markle comparison with Diana ‘insulting'
King Charles makes major decision as Kate Middleton pulls out of Trooping the Colour rehearsal
King Charles makes major decision as Kate Middleton pulls out of Trooping the Colour rehearsal
Lenny Kravitz reflects on his 9-year long journey embracing celibacy
Lenny Kravitz reflects on his 9-year long journey embracing celibacy
Prince Harry putting King Charles' relationship with the US at risk
Prince Harry putting King Charles' relationship with the US at risk
Royal family reveals details to mark 80th anniversary of D-Day Landings
Royal family reveals details to mark 80th anniversary of D-Day Landings
Buckingham Palace makes big announcement about Kate Middleton amid cancer treatment video
Buckingham Palace makes big announcement about Kate Middleton amid cancer treatment
Prince Harry's next move could completely jeopardize royal family relations
Prince Harry's next move could completely jeopardize royal family relations
Princess Eugenie celebrates first birthday of son Ernest
Princess Eugenie celebrates first birthday of son Ernest
Jennifer Garner ignites feud with Jennifer Lopez over Ben Affleck's well-being
Jennifer Garner ignites feud with Jennifer Lopez over Ben Affleck's well-being
Dolly Parton reveals how her marriage lasted so long
Dolly Parton reveals how her marriage lasted so long