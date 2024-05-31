 
‘Furious' Prince William finds Meghan Markle comparison with Diana ‘insulting'

Meghan Markle’s ‘tasteless’ comparison with Princess Diana leaves William infuriated

May 31, 2024

Prince William was outraged after seeing ‘tasteless’ comparisons drawn between Meghan Markle and his late mother, Princess Diana, following the Sussexes trip to Nigeria.

According to Closer Magazine, the Prince of Wales thinks that the comparison between the Duchess of Sussex and the former Princess of Wales is not only ‘tasteless’ but ‘offensive.’

For the unversed, when Meghan visited Nigeria with Prince Harry, she wore a simple gold necklace like the one Diana wore on her trip with King Charles in 1990.

The former actor also donned a diamond cross necklace that reportedly belonged to her late mother-in-law Diana, prompting people to compare the ladies.

Speaking of William’s reaction, the source said he was "bothered" by how Meghan is "paraded around as the modern-day version" of Princess Diana.

They added that while William has no intention of depriving his Harry of “the right to celebrate their mother's legacy," he is not happy about the comparisons – even if people compare Kate Middleton to Diana instead of Meghan.

"William doesn't want to deprive Harry of the right to celebrate their mother's legacy. What bothers him is how Meghan's paraded around as the modern-day version of Diana, he finds that beyond tasteless and offensive, not only to him but also to Kate,” they said.

"To add insult to injury, Harry's not consulted with him about these trips abroad and future plans they've apparently got in the works to celebrate Diana's life and legacy.

“The fact that the tension with the Sussexes is now impacting celebrating their mother's legacy is beyond the pale for William, but it's not as though he can really speak about it with Charles and Camilla because there's obviously history there with Diana being estranged from the royals so he's feeling pretty alone on this."

