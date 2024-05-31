Meghan Markle wants more aristocracy than Prince Harry who's vying for Hollywood

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly have very different plans for their future careers.

The news has been brought to light by an inside source close to In Touch Weekly.

This source in question began the entire conversation by addressing the key differences and said, “After marrying Harry [Meghan] always envisaged her life being more aristocratic versus dealing with that day-to-day grind of Hollywood.”

But Prince Harry’s interest in her getting “back on screen and take her acting abilities to the next level,” is on the next level, because he finds it all “so cool.”

Still though, sources claim “It’s a little embarrassing,” for the Duchess to get back to the swing of things.

Because “Meghan’s more motivated by the type of service and activism that Princess Diana was synonymous with.”

All in all, “she’s flattered Harry is so keen but she’s more focused on other things now.”

For those unversed, this revelation has come just after it was reported that Prince Harry was smitten with Meghan Markle, long before she showed any interest in him.