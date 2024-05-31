 
Geo News

Nicole Snooki Polizzi shares son's birthday photo, says 'third & last baby hits different'

Nicole Snooki Polizzi celebrates youngest son's fifth birthday

By
Web Desk

May 31, 2024

Nicole Snooki Polizzi shares sons birthday photo, says third & last baby hits different
Nicole Snooki Polizzi shares son's birthday photo, says 'third & last baby hits different'

Nicole Snooki Polizzi just surprised her youngest son with a customised birthday bash.

The Jersey Shore actor took to Instagram on Thursday with a carousel of photos spanning from Angelo's birth to most recent celebration.

The carousel features precious moments including a sweet mother-and-baby sleeping photo, Angelo's solo as a newborn, a hospital checkup, and his recent birthday bash complete with shark balloons and marine themed decor. 

Another picture from his birthday celebration showed him dressed in a red octopus costume.

“MY ANGELO BABY ???????? Cannot believe my little marine biologist is five. The third & last baby just hits different and harder ???? I LOVE YOU SO MUCH MY SQUISHY! You come our little family ????,” she wrote in the caption.

The mum of three also tagged her husband Jionni LaValle, whom she has been married to since 2014. The couple is also parents to son Lorenzo Dominic, 11, and daughter Giovanna Marie, 9.

For those unversed, Snooki's family has major love for Disney World and cute themes.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star recently went on a family vacation with her kids to Disney World's Animal Kingdom. 

In the pictures she shared on May 19, the pair coordinated with the kids on the Disney attire as their kids decked out in Mickey Mouse gear.

Taylor Swift thanks 'passionate crowds' after concluding Madrid 'Eras Tour'
Taylor Swift thanks 'passionate crowds' after concluding Madrid 'Eras Tour'
Tamera Mowry-Housley uploads adorable snaps of kids with grandmother
Tamera Mowry-Housley uploads adorable snaps of kids with grandmother
Demi Moore ‘back on top' after dealing with insecurities: Report
Demi Moore ‘back on top' after dealing with insecurities: Report
Gypsy-Rose Blanchard eyes to work at ‘9 to 5' job
Gypsy-Rose Blanchard eyes to work at ‘9 to 5' job
Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott's major debt unveil amid ongoing divorce battle
Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott's major debt unveil amid ongoing divorce battle
Travis Kelce discusses moment he 'heard all the boos' at basketball game
Travis Kelce discusses moment he 'heard all the boos' at basketball game
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal troubles worsen as new allegations emerge
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal troubles worsen as new allegations emerge
Will Smith makes a playful entry at Bad Boys: Ride or Die premiere
Will Smith makes a playful entry at Bad Boys: Ride or Die premiere
Palestine needs ceasefire, humanitarian aid, peace: Malala Yousafzai
Palestine needs ceasefire, humanitarian aid, peace: Malala Yousafzai
Eminem alludes to Meghan Thee Stallion shooting case in new track 'Houdini'
Eminem alludes to Meghan Thee Stallion shooting case in new track 'Houdini'
Jax Taylor shares the full story on Paige Woolen dating rumours
Jax Taylor shares the full story on Paige Woolen dating rumours
Sofia Vergara begs pardon for donning sneakers after knee surgery
Sofia Vergara begs pardon for donning sneakers after knee surgery