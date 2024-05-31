Nicole Snooki Polizzi shares son's birthday photo, says 'third & last baby hits different'

Nicole Snooki Polizzi just surprised her youngest son with a customised birthday bash.



The Jersey Shore actor took to Instagram on Thursday with a carousel of photos spanning from Angelo's birth to most recent celebration.

The carousel features precious moments including a sweet mother-and-baby sleeping photo, Angelo's solo as a newborn, a hospital checkup, and his recent birthday bash complete with shark balloons and marine themed decor.

Another picture from his birthday celebration showed him dressed in a red octopus costume.

“MY ANGELO BABY ???????? Cannot believe my little marine biologist is five. The third & last baby just hits different and harder ???? I LOVE YOU SO MUCH MY SQUISHY! You come our little family ????,” she wrote in the caption.

The mum of three also tagged her husband Jionni LaValle, whom she has been married to since 2014. The couple is also parents to son Lorenzo Dominic, 11, and daughter Giovanna Marie, 9.



For those unversed, Snooki's family has major love for Disney World and cute themes.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star recently went on a family vacation with her kids to Disney World's Animal Kingdom.

In the pictures she shared on May 19, the pair coordinated with the kids on the Disney attire as their kids decked out in Mickey Mouse gear.

