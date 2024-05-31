Prince William, Kate Middleton must leave Royal family as they don’t work ‘enough’

Prince William and Kate Middleton received scathing warning from anti-monarchy chief as he urged them to step down as working royals as they do not work ‘enough.’

During an appearance on GB News’ The Royal Record podcast, Graham Smith, the leader of Republic dragged the Prince of Wales for earning £25million a year while not doing much work.

Smith asked the Prince and Princess of Wales to follow Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s lead and ditch the Royal family as they did back in 2020.

He said the Prince should not be given such a hefty amount and should be paid normal salary like a Prime Minister while telling him to take on some ‘serious’ responsibilities.

The Republic chief was asked if he would want Waleses to "follow a similar path to Harry and Meghan," to which he replied, "Yes, but I think they all would.

"At the moment we pay through the Duchy of Cornwall, which is not private property despite their claim, we pay William a personal income of about £25million a year, which is six times the combined incomes of all the elected heads of state of Europe at least,” he continued.

"For that, he does very little. If you look at his calendar, his schedule of engagements, which are typically an hour long, if that, it really doesn't add up too much."

Disagreeing with Smith, one of the hosts interjected, saying, "Sorry to interrupt you Graham, but obviously he's only seen in public for an hour or two a day, I accept your point on that. But there's a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes."

However, Smith went on to say, "Well, I dispute that because there's no evidence of this work. Other people do lots of work behind the scenes. There's no evidence that he does.

“And a lot of what he puts on the engagement schedule is also stuff that he does behind the scenes, including Zoom calls and telephone calls. If he's putting meetings of the Duchy of Cornwall, which he claims is private, on his list of engagements, they're padding it a little bit.

"But the point is, we don't get an awful lot in return for £25million or £24million, which is an obscene amount of money to throw at one person.

"So we would all be better off, including William and Kate, if they went off and did their own thing, whether they choose to live in the States or stay here is entirely up to them.

"But I just don't see any point in us throwing an estimated £345million plus at the royals, which is the more accurate figure than the sovereign grant, when they do so little, when we could actually just pay a normal salary e.g. the salary of the Prime Minister to one person to do a very serious job of being head of state."