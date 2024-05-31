 
Will Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Louis attend Trooping the Colour?

Buckingham Palace has revealed Kate Middleton's Trooping the Colour plans

May 31, 2024

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is expected not to attend the main Trooping the Colour, the official birthday parade of King Charles, on June 15.

However, royal fans are speculating about Kate and Prince William’s kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis presence at the historic event.

Buckingham Palace has revealed plans about Kate Middleton, saying that she will not be taking the salute at the Colonel’s Review.

Reacting to it, royal expert Richard Eden commented: “Sadly, this would appear to confirm what we expected: that the Princess of Wales will NOT attend Trooping the Colour in a fortnight's time.”

As Eden tweeted this, a royal fan asked “Will the three children be seen at the Trooping?”

The royal expert responded, “Interesting question. I hope Prince William will take them if Catherine doesn't attend.”

Another asked, “Do we know whether the Wales children will attend, Richard?”

He said, “Not yet, no.”

