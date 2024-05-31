Photo: Lenny Kravitz spills the beans on his workout regime

Lenny Kravitz recently opened up about his 'rigorous' workout regime.



In a new chat with People Magazine, Lenny spilled the beans on his fitness regime and said, "I train five days a week, I lift weights, I do cardio, I eat well, I try to rest well when I can."

He also declared, "It's just part of life — it's not even a question," and shared he can work out in leather pants as well.

"If I can do that in leather pants, I'm sure I can do anything," Lenny shared.

Nonetheless, he stated that going in the sauna is the one thing he cannot pull off in these leather pants.

"I would not do that," he said with a laugh before resigning from the topic.

In the same conversation, the father of one teased collaboration with his musician daughter, Zoë Kravitz.

"I would love to do anything with my daughter because it's my daughter, and it would have to be an organic creative experience," Lenny added.

He explained in conclusion, "We wouldn't just do something to do it just to do it. If something called us to do it, then we would."