Tamera Mowry-Housley uploads adorable snaps of kids with grandmother

Tamera Mowry-Housley is all happy to see her children with their grandma.



The 45-year-old host took to her official Instagram account on Thursday and shared throwback pictures of her kids.

In the photos, the Sister, Sister alum’s children can be seen spending some quality time with their grandmother.

The Disney alum wrote in her caption, “#TBT Nothing warms my heart more than seeing my kids with their grandma!”

“We love you so much and we can’t wait to see you again soon. These moments are priceless. Who else has kids that can’t get enough of grandma?” the The Real co-host concluded.

The photos featured Mowry-Housley’s mother sitting with her grandchildren on either side beaming smiles while posing to the camera as the family gathered for an outdoor dinner.

Additionally, in 2016 Mowry-Housley told People magazine while reflecting on the perks of motherhood, she said, “They have taught me to be present and enjoy the most simple things in life.”

It is pertinent to mention that Mowry-Housley shares 11-year-old son, Aden and 8-year-old daughter, Ariah with her husband Adam Housley. The couple tied the knot in 2011.