 
Geo News

Brad Pitt to help Natalie Portman after Benjamin Millepied divorce?

Natalie Portman and husband Benjamin Millepied parted ways after 11 years of marriage

By
Web Desk

May 31, 2024

Brad Pitt to help Natalie Portman after Benjamin Millepied divorce?
Photo: Brad Pitt to help Natalie Portman after Benjamin Millepied divorce?

Brad Pitt is seemingly looking forward to play cupid for his friend, Natalie Portman.

As fans will know, Natalie Portman and the French choreographer Benjamin Millepied parted ways after 11 years of marriage.

But, as per a source privy to In Touch Weekly, “Natalie isn’t crying in her soup over the situation with her divorce.”

The insider also revealed, “Quite the contrary, Natalie is proud of how decisive she has been about splitting with Ben [Millepied] and protecting her kids from a drawn-out fight. She’s turning the page and not looking back.”

The source also dished that since Natalie had a “very small social circle” during her marriage, she is now “rebuilding her social life from the ground up.”

They went on to claim that Brad Pitt has stepped in to help her with finding a new beau and has tons of “wildly successful” suitors for her.

“Despite their age difference, Brad and Natalie have been friends for around 15 years, and members of their business teams are very close too,” the insider continued.

“Right now Natalie needs Brad as a friend more than a colleague. And of course that means Ines is along for the ride. She’s so laid back and basically up for anything,” they declared in conclusion.  

