Top 5 Netflix romantic historical movies to watch before Bridgerton 3 part 2

'Bridgerton' fans can watch these romantic tales starring Emma Corrin, Dakota Johnson, Felicity Jones and more

While Bridgerton fans desperately wait for the release of Bridgerton season 3 part 2, there are plenty of historical romantic drama movies on Netflix to binge watch in the meantime. Fans of Bridgerton can find some of the same whirlwind tales in these five movies.

Lady Chatterley's Lover

Emma Corrin and Jack O'Connell star in this whirlwind of a romance tale. Emma plays Constance "Connie" Reid who marries Baronet Clifford Chatterley for love. Clifford goes off to fight in World War I. He returns home a changed man, and Connie soon finds herself running from him. She finds solace with their gamekeeper Oliver Mellors (O'Connell), who’s tenderness makes her fall for him despite his financial woes.

Persuasion

Based on Jane Austin’s famous novel, the movie stars Dakota Johnson as Anne Elliot, who’s life is ridden with regret over giving up on her relationship with Frederick Wentworth due to his smaller standing in society.

She suffers for eight years and then Frederick returns to her life, after seeing great success in the navy. Anne then suffers every moment of her waking, seeing the man she thinks she can’t have back.



The Last Letter from Your Lover

Starring Felicity Jones, Callum Turner, Joe Alwyn, Nabhaan Rizwan and Shailene Woodley, The Last Letter from Your Lover is the tale of a 1960s woman Jennifer Stirlingin (Woodley) in an unhappy marriage, and a modern-day journalist Ellie Haworth (Jones).



When Ellie finds a love letter from the ‘60s,she sets out to find the lovers who wrote the letters. Back in the ‘60s, Jennifer suffers a car crash and loses her memory of the time before she tied the knot, she too finds a love letter and begins her search for memories of the times before her marriage.

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society

Juliet Ashton (Lily James) is a struggling author in 1941, she finds a truly worthy story to write when she begins exchanging letters with Dawsey Adams, a Guernsey island resident. He tells her of a book club named The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society which meets once a week even under German occupation. Juliet decides to take the trip to the island, meet the society and pen their story.



Pride and Prejudice

Based on Jane Austin’s most beloved novel of the same name, the story revolves around Elizabeth Bennett, a headstrong young woman. She meets a rich man named Fitzwilliam Darcy at a ball and instantly finds him to be arrogant. Kiera Knightly and e Matthew Macfadyen create an unforgettable chemistry in this intense romance.

