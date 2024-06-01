 
Dakota Fanning shares rare insights into her ‘playful' sisterhood with Elle

Dakota Fanning has a little sister Elle who is also a Hollywood actress

June 01, 2024

Dakota Fanning recently dished details into her relationship with sister Elle.

For those unversed, Dakota’s sister Elle is four years younger than her and has the same acting ambitions as her elder sister.

In a new interview with E! News, Dakota was asked if the Fanning sisters ever get competitive over roles.

“We have a very playful relationship, but we’re not competitive,” she added.

The 30-year-old actress went on to claim, “We were never competitive growing up.”

However, Dakota admitted that the sisters “have really different personalities” and “like different things” despite being in the same industry.

“I definitely just feel fortunate to have a sister period,” Dakota continued and explained, “And then to have a sister that fully understands every aspect of my life brings a sense of calm that I don’t even know that I have a full understanding of just because it has always been the way that it is.”

Wrapping up the chat, Dakota said that she is learning to appreciate this bond that she shares with Elle “more and more every day.”

