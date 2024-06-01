Cher secures victory in royalty lawsuit against Sonny Bono's widow

Cher has won her lawsuit against Mary Bono, the widow of her former musical partner and ex-husband, Sonny Bono, over royalty payments for their iconic hits.

The legal battle, which began in 2021, centered on royalties from Sonny & Cher catalog, including classic songs like I Got You Babe and The Beat Goes On.

In the lawsuit, Cher accused Mary Bono of withholding royalties that the songstress was entitled to under the terms of her divorce settlement with Sonny Bono.

After their divorce in 1975, Cher and Sonny had agreed to an equal division of their community property, which included a 50-50 split of music royalty payments, which continued after Sonny's tragic death in a skiing accident in 1998.

However, Cher alleged that Mary Bono informed her that she was no longer entitled to her share of the royalties, citing a provision in copyright law.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge John A. Kronstadt ruled in favor of Cher, allowing her to continue receiving her share of the royalties.

According to the lawsuit, more than $400,000 in payments had been withheld from Cher during the dispute.