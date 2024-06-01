Pregnant Hailey Bieber gushes over 'baby daddy' Justin

Hailey Bieber gushes over husband and soon-to-be dad Justin Bieber.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Justin posted series of 'daily selfies' alongside a fun caption.

He wrote in caption, "daily selfies. Might delete."

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are expecting their first kid together

The adorable selfies prompted pregnant Hailey to comment, "do not delete!!!!!!" and affectionately calling him, "baby daddy," in a separate comment.

The Rhodes founder and the Sorry hitmaker announced their pregnancy on May 9 through Instagram post that revealed Hailey’s baby bump and highlighted their vow renewal ceremony.

A source close to the couple shared that everyone is thrilled about the pregnancy and believes Justin and Hailey will make excellent parents.

"Everyone is excited for them, they will be great parents, and Justin will be super involved. This will be the next important project for him. He’s so excited to raise his baby," the source shared according to OK! report.