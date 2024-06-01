 
Kate Nash 'secretly' engaged to 'sweetheart' Thomas Silverman

Kate Nash and Thomas Silverman 'knew each other at school'

Kate Nash has reportedly got engaged to her childhood friend Thomas Silverman.

An insider close to the singer split to The Sun, the singer is preparing to exchange the vows with her ‘sweetheart’ by the end of the year.

"Kate and Tom are engaged and are planning to get married later this year,” the source told the outlet. "They couldn’t be happier and are such a lovely couple.”

For those unversed, the Foundations hitmaker and Silverman "knew each other at school" and reconnected years later.

"Fate brought them back together and now things are great,” the tipster shared about the couple, who have reportedly been dating for several years. “It’s gearing up to be an amazing year for Kate.”

“She’s got new music, a set at Glastonbury and will become Tom’s wife,” the source added.

Recently, Nash compared her romance with Silverman to the film Notting Hill, which chronicles the story of a famous actress who falls in love with a bookstore owner.

"He’s the first boyfriend I’ve had that’s like a really good person. It turned into a bit of a 'Notting Hill' romcom accidentally,” said the Merry Happy singer during an interview with The Guardian newspaper.

