Dolly Parton reacts to Beyoncé's version of 'Jolene'

Beyoncé just released her own version of 1970s hit Jolene and it's not what Dolly Parton expected.



Parton has been anticipating Beyoncé's new country music album Cowboy Carter after she once teased the Texas Hold 'Em songstress to take up the challenge of making the cover a big hit.

"It has been recorded worldwide over 400 times in lots of different languages, by lots of different bands," Parton told The Big Issue in 2020.

"But nobody's ever had a really big hit record on it. I've always hoped somebody might do someday, someone like Beyoncé," she added.

It is pertinent to note here that artists like Miley Cyrus and The White Stripes, too, have done their renditions of the song.

The cover of Parton's classic Jolene finally came out with Beyoncé's recent album and the 78-year-old singer found that it wasn't what she expected but loved it regardless.

"Well, I think it was very bold of her," Parton told E! News. "When they said she was gonna do Jolene, I expected it to be my regular one, but it wasn't. But I love what she did to it."

Parton added that as a songwriter she loves the fact that people did her songs no matter how they did.

While Patron's original version sees her pleading with 'Jolene' not to steal her man, Beyoncé, 42, made sure her rendition takes on a queenly approach as the Grammy winner warns the other woman not to even take the chance.

"Takes more than beauty and seductive stares to come between a family and a happy man," Beyoncé sings along the chorus while Parton's 1973 classic admires the other woman's beauty and the charm on the husband.

Beyoncé — who has been married to JAY-Z since 2008 — later tells Jolene that she has the full support of her man, with whom she’s 'been deep in love for 20 years.'