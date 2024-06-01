 
Geo News

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds' secret name for baby no.4 REVEALED

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds already share three children James, Ines and Betty

By
Web Desk

June 01, 2024

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds secret name for baby no.4 REVEALED
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds' secret name for baby no.4 REVEALED

While Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds kept the name and the sex of their fourth baby a secret, a source has spilled some tea on its identity.

“The couple call their fourth child Obi. It’s short for a longer name and its origin is incredibly deep and meaningful. It’s also a nod to one of the characters in Gossip Girl, which of course Blake starred in,” an insider told In Touch.

Otto “Obie” Bergmann IV, played by Eli Brown, is a main character in the 2021 Gossip Girl revival.

On the other hand, Blake played the role of Serena van der Woodsen in all six seasons of the original show.

The 36-year-old actress announced her fourth pregnancy in September 2022 by appearing at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit and put her baby bump on display.

Later, in February 2023, Blake and Ryan privately welcomed Obi into their family as the former shared a collection of “Puppy Bowl Sunday” photos on her Instagram.

One of the snaps showed that she had lost her baby bump and wrote in the caption: “Been busy.”

Blake and Ryan are already parents to daughters James (aged 9), Ines (aged 7), and Betty (aged 4).

Kate Middleton's brother shares 'special moment' of family life video
Kate Middleton's brother shares 'special moment' of family life
Royal Lodge becomes prison for Prince Andrew as he defies King Charles
Royal Lodge becomes prison for Prince Andrew as he defies King Charles
King Charles, Prince William leave Kate Middleton emotional
King Charles, Prince William leave Kate Middleton emotional
Meghan Markle's path to redemption starts with apologizing to her father
Meghan Markle's path to redemption starts with apologizing to her father
Tom Cruise sets eyes on arch nemesis Brad Pitt's ex Angelina Jolie
Tom Cruise sets eyes on arch nemesis Brad Pitt's ex Angelina Jolie
Kate Middleton's latest decision hailed amid cancer battle
Kate Middleton's latest decision hailed amid cancer battle
Dolly Parton reacts to Beyoncé's version of 'Jolene'
Dolly Parton reacts to Beyoncé's version of 'Jolene'
Meghan Markle royal stint cut short due to THIS reason
Meghan Markle royal stint cut short due to THIS reason
King Charles honours D-Day veteran on his 100th birthday at Buckingham Palace
King Charles honours D-Day veteran on his 100th birthday at Buckingham Palace
Prince William's reaction to Prince Harry writing ‘Spare' sequel revealed
Prince William's reaction to Prince Harry writing ‘Spare' sequel revealed
Jennifer Lopez takes high road, puts Ben Affleck issues aside for Violet
Jennifer Lopez takes high road, puts Ben Affleck issues aside for Violet
How important Kate Middleton is to future of monarchy?
How important Kate Middleton is to future of monarchy?