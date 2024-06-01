Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds' secret name for baby no.4 REVEALED

While Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds kept the name and the sex of their fourth baby a secret, a source has spilled some tea on its identity.

“The couple call their fourth child Obi. It’s short for a longer name and its origin is incredibly deep and meaningful. It’s also a nod to one of the characters in Gossip Girl, which of course Blake starred in,” an insider told In Touch.

Otto “Obie” Bergmann IV, played by Eli Brown, is a main character in the 2021 Gossip Girl revival.

On the other hand, Blake played the role of Serena van der Woodsen in all six seasons of the original show.

The 36-year-old actress announced her fourth pregnancy in September 2022 by appearing at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit and put her baby bump on display.

Later, in February 2023, Blake and Ryan privately welcomed Obi into their family as the former shared a collection of “Puppy Bowl Sunday” photos on her Instagram.

One of the snaps showed that she had lost her baby bump and wrote in the caption: “Been busy.”

Blake and Ryan are already parents to daughters James (aged 9), Ines (aged 7), and Betty (aged 4).