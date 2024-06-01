 
Tom Cruise sets eyes on arch nemesis Brad Pitt's ex Angelina Jolie

Tom Cruise reportedly hoping to make Angelina Jolie next ‘Mrs. Cruise,’ claims source

June 01, 2024

Tom Cruise sets eyes on arch nemesis Brad Pitt’s ex Angelina Jolie

Tom Cruise has reportedly set his eyes on his on archnemesis Brad Pitt’s ex-wife Angelina Jolie after he failed to woo Shakira with his charming smile.

According to Heat Magazine, the Mission: Impossible star aims to work with the Maleficent actor on a project before exploring a romantic connection, with Jolie allegedly sharing the same intention.

Speaking with the publication, a tipster revealed that Cruise and Jolie have had conversations over the past few years about starring together in the ‘right’ project.

“And lately, Ange has seemed more open to getting to know him socially, too,” the insider said, hinting that Jolie also has feelings for the Hollywood hunk.

They said Cruise “raves about Ange’s intellect and what a strong, impressive woman she is,” they added. “He loves that she’s never really conformed in Hollywood.”

“Plus, they’re both such superstars, only a handful of people can truly understand the life they live. That in itself creates a bond.”

Following her divorce from Brad Pitt and their all six of their kids grown up, Cruise believes it is the right time to approach the beauty, who is also ready to embrace the next stage of her life.

“His goal right now is to convince her to work with him, then he’ll romance her,” the tipster shared.

“He’s being careful not to come on too strong, but he wants to take it out of the friend zone.”

The insider also claimed that Cruise has no intention of pushing his religious beliefs on her as “he quite astutely knows that it would send an anti-religious Angelina running in the other direction.”

