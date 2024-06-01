 
Depp v Heard verdict marks 2 years; Was the live telecast a BIG mistake?

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's lawyers remarked on how cameras affected the controversial trial

June 01, 2024

The verdict of Johnny Depp v Amber Heard's controversial case marks two years today.

On June 1, 2022, the six-week trial in Fairfax, Virginia ended with the jury mostly siding with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor and found his estranged wife liable for defamation in her Washington Post op-ed about surviving abuse.

After months of appealing, the two reached a settlement by the end of the year and Amber ended up paying $1 million to Johnny.

Speaking with PEOPLE, their lawyers commented on how the cameras in the courtroom affected the trial.

Johnny’s attorney Camille Vasquez spoke of the live telecasted proceedings, saying, “The case showed that winning in the court of law is very important, obviously, but winning the court of public opinion is equally — if not more — important,"

On the other hand, Amber’s attorney Elaine Charlson Bredehoft still believes that allowing cameras in this courtroom was a "huge mistake" that led to social media users troll her client as they took many moments "out of context."

However, it was Johnny who wanted camera’s the in the courtroom.

“I know how personal and how invasive some of the topics that we talked about were for both of them, for both Mr. Depp and Ms. Heard. But it was incredibly important that he was able to reach his fans and show them the evidence that the jury was evaluating,” Camille explained.

