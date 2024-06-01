Feroze Khan welcomes new bride as he ties the knot again

Pakistani actor Feroze Khan seen with his new bride Dua in this undated image. — Instagram/ferozekhan

Pakistani actor Feroze Khan has embarked on a new chapter of life as he tied the knot once again, leaving the netizens surprised after videos from his wedding events surfaced Saturday morning.



The day dawned with multiple video clips circulating on Instagram, with the Khaani star seen as a groom with a girl dressed as a bride sitting beside him.

The videos were first shared by a social media “content creator”, who mentioned the bride’s name, Dua, but the identity of the girl in the clips remained unknown.

This gave rise to speculations about the second marriage of the actor, who had been embroiled in case of domestic abuse towards his first wife Alizey Fatima Raza, also known as Alizey Sultan, and custody of their son and daughter.



It maybe noted that Khan faced a massive backlash by netizens and various members of the entertainment industry over the domestic abuse allegations, with some actors reportedly refusing to work with him.

Similar emotion was once again seen among the netizens after the videos of his “second marriage” made rounds on social media all day long on Saturday.

However, the reports of him marrying again were confirmed after he put up an Instagram post, with a picture of him and a woman as bride and groom.





“Welcome to my life ; gorgeous,” Khan wrote in the picture caption with #NOTHINGCANSTOPUSWEAREALLTHEWAYUP.

The Khuda aur Mohabbat actor received congratulations from his fans and followers on the picture-and-video-sharing site. The most significant comments were from Khan’s sister Humaima Malik, who is also an actor and former model, and Turkish actor Celal from popular TV series Resurrection: Ertugrul.

Meanwhile, Humaima also shared a picture from the newly-wed couple’s mehndi and also confirmed that the bride’s name was dua, as the hashtag in the post was #ferozekidua.





“I just saw a bond made in heaven, MashAllah,” The Legend of Maula Jatt actor said to praise the couple.

Khan was earlier married to Alizey in 2018 but the two ended their relation on a bitter note as the latter levelled violence allegations on the actor, which led to a case over their children’s custody.

The former couple's custody battle over their two children was widely publicised and was ultimately resolved in court.