Chris Martin celebrates son's graduation without Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson could not make it to the momentous occasion of the graduation of the son of music star Chris Martin since she was busy with work.

On May 30, the event was held in LA was attended by the Coldplay vocalist as well as his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow along with the former couple’s other daughter, Apple Martin and Paltrow’s mother Blythe Danner, as per PEOPLE magazine.

The actress was photographed in NYC on the day of the graduation along with Chris Evans as they both are co-staring in the movie Materialists and are busy with filming.

Chris and Dakota starting seeing each other roughly in 2017, and have attempted to keep their relationship private.

A source even revealed that it has been years since their engagement, however they are in no hurry for marriage.

Johnson and the rock band co-founder’s ex-wife have also maintained a friendly bond, with the Fifty Shades of Grey star revealing that she loves being a stepmother to the former couple’s children with all her heart.

"I love those kids like my life depends on it," she commented. While regarding Johnson, Paltrow has stated, “I love her so much", and that “she’s an adorable, wonderful person.”