Photo: Ryan Reynolds takes pride in sharing ‘unique identity' of kids with Blake

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are the doting parents of four.

Ryan told his Deadpool & Wolverine co-star Hugh Jackman in a new chat with People Magazine, "My kids, they have Canadian passports as well, and they feel a real connection to that."

Ryan went on to gush, "It's a point of pride of theirs. They've also spent huge amounts of their formative years in Canada and particularly Vancouver."

For those unversed, the celebrity couple are the parents to four children, James, Ines, Betty, four, and an unnamed fourth child who turned one in February 2024.

He claimed about his children, "They love being from Canada. They tell people they are. 'Oh, I'm half Canadian, half American.'"

"I find Canada to be incredibly restorative to me", he told Hugh. "I don't really hide the fact that Canada is so ingrained in my DNA,” the proud dual nationality holder maintained.

“The country seems like an additional parent to me, it taught me to laugh and myself and never take myself too seriously, but then take myself seriously when I can. I think I would have been eaten alive early on in Showbiz had I not been raised in Canada," he remarked in conclusion of this topic.