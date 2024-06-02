Eminem faces backlash over 'Houdini' Megan Thee Stallion reference

Eminem just faced backlash over his latest single, Houdini, despite its success.

The said negative response was received by the rapper referencing the infamous July 2020 shooting incident that involved Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez.

Also famous as the Rap God, in his latest track, Eminem rapped the lyrics, “If I was to ask for Megan Thee / Stallion if she would collab with me / Would I really have a shot at a feat? / I don’t know but I’m glad to be.”



Regarding the single that dropped on May 31, many fans expressed their opinion over Eminem’s lyrics.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, a user wrote, “Is it too much to ask that as we enter Black music month in a few days that folks not allow Eminem to make light of Megan, a BW who was a victim of gun violence, to be targeted in a song by a white rapper? Folks are too comfortable disrespecting Black women.”

“You ain’t dropped an album in 20 years the people not checking for you any longer but hey mention Megan’s assault and get the people talking @Eminem you will crumble,” another tweeted.

Eminem’s track Houdini is the first song from his forthcoming album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce).