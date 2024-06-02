 
Jennifer Lopez spotted at dance studio after tour cancellation

Jennifer Lopez cancelled her 'This Is Me... Live' tour to prioritize family

June 02, 2024

Jennifer Lopez was spotted first time since the cancellation of her highly anticipated This Is Me... Live tour.

According to PEOPLE report, Lopez was spotted at Mihran K. Studios in Burbank, California, just as news of the tour cancellation broke.

The Atlas actress, dressed in a beige outfit and sporting shades, appeared to be in good spirits as she interacted with her team members.

The cancellation announcement came from Live Nation, citing Lopez's desire to take time off to be with her children, family, and close friends.

"I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary, I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…," Lopez stated in the statement on her website.

This comes amidst rumors of marital strain between Lopez and her husband, Ben Affleck.

Sources close to the couple insist that they are prioritizing their family amidst the challenges.

